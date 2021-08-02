Efficiency & Environment, Policy

Hybrid cars frying to Europe?

Hybrid Toyota cars built in the UK are being transported to Europe using a train powered by vegetable oil

Kiran Bose
Monday 2 August 2021
Image: DB Cargo

Hybrid cars made in the Midlands are set to be transported into Europe on a train powered by vegetable oil.

The DB Cargo locomotive is powered by hydro-treated vegetable oil, with the firm claiming the fuel can slash carbon emissions by 90% compared with diesel.

The Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris will unveil the train at the DB Cargo depot before it embarks on a journey to France and the Czech Republic to deliver the Toyotas.

Mr Heaton-Harris commented: “We are boosting British business while cutting carbon. This is what building back greener is all about.

“Trains are one of the most eco-friendly ways to transport goods and through ingenuity and innovation, DB Cargo are leading the way in making it even greener.”

