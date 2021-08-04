UK and Australia form partnership to drive low emission technologies

The UK and Australia have announced plans to work together to ensure low emission technologies are scalable and commercially viable globally.

UK Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and Australian Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor have signed a Letter of Intent to establish a partnership, with co-operation focused on research and development across six key technologies.

They include green hydrogen, carbon capture and use (CCUS), carbon capture and storage (CCS), small modular reactors including advanced nuclear designs and enabling technologies, low emission materials including green steel and soil carbon measurement.

The first initiative under the partnership will be a joint industry challenge to increase the competitiveness of industry, reduce emissions and support economic growth.

Mr Taylor said: “Australia is continuing to drive practical international partnerships to get new energy technologies to commercial parity with existing approaches.

“Getting new energy technologies to parity will enable substantial reductions in global emissions – in both developing and developed countries – and ensure countries don’t have to choose between growth and decarbonisation.

“Collaborating more closely with key partners like the UK means we are positioning Australia to succeed by investing in the new technologies that will support industry, create jobs and reduce emissions.”