Up to £1.5m on offer for grid-scale energy storage technologies

Funding worth up to £1.5 million has been announced for research into developing and integrating technologies to enable energy storage at grid scale.

Interested areas include mechanical storage systems, compressed air energy storage, storage of heat, hydrogen or natural gas and heat pumps or pumped heat electrical storage – but proposals are welcomed in alternative and novel areas.

Projects can develop new storage technologies or integrate technologies to grid scale but those described as battery technologies and formation of chemical storage vectors, such as hydrogen, will not be funded.

Between eight to 10 proposals will be supported, with projects lasting for 24 months.

The funding is being provided by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), part of UK Research and Innovation.

It states: “The UK has committed to reaching net zero by 2050. The future energy system will have an increasing reliance on renewables, which can lead to seasonal disparities due to the intermittent nature of energy supply.

“The intermittence experienced across the grid will need to be resolved. This necessitates alternative energy storage technologies or increases to the storage capacity of current storage technologies.

“A key factor in reaching decarbonisation goals will be more cost effective, efficient energy storage technologies.”