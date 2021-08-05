Smart meter network ‘doubled in last year’

The number of smart meters connected to the Data Communications Company (DCC)’s network doubled in the last 12 months.

That’s according to the company’s annual report, which estimates around 6.7 million smart meters are now connected to its network.

The analysis shows that smart meters are saving the country more than 300,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

As the energy industry still tries to recover from the disruption caused by the pandemic, daily installation rates started to rise to nearly pre-pandemic levels by the beginning of the second lockdown, reaching almost 20,000 per day.

Angus Flett, DCC Chief Executive Officer, said: “The DCC and its partners have performed well in a year disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and it’s great to see momentum building again behind this national infrastructure programme.

“Our drive for the coming period will be to make further improvements for energy consumers by supporting the migration of the remaining first-generation smart meters onto our network, and to deliver a new, faster and more reliable switching service”.