Deloitte rolls out ‘climate learning’ for all its 330,000 employees

Global professional services corporation Deloitte has today launched a new climate learning programme for all its 330,000 employees worldwide.

The training scheme, which has been developed in collaboration with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), aims to educate staff on the impacts of climate change and inspire them to take action and make more sustainable choices in their everyday life.

The firm said the programme, which will include a module with videos, interactive data visualisations and personal testimonials, will be implemented in the next six months.

Deloitte added the initiative makes it the first organisation globally to roll out climate learning for all its people globally.

Punit Renjen, Deloitte Global Chief Executive Officer, said: “Deloitte’s climate learning program is a powerful tool to unlock the climate ambition of our most valuable asset and superpower our people.

“By educating and inspiring all 330,000 of us, we can help drive collective action at the scale required to help address climate change.”