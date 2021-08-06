Efficiency & Environment

Deloitte rolls out ‘climate learning’ for all its 330,000 employees

The training programme aims to educate the staff on the impacts of climate change and encourage them to make sustainable choices

The Big Zero report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 6 August 2021
Image: Michael Vi / Shutterstock

Global professional services corporation Deloitte has today launched a new climate learning programme for all its 330,000 employees worldwide.

The training scheme, which has been developed in collaboration with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), aims to educate staff on the impacts of climate change and inspire them to take action and make more sustainable choices in their everyday life.

The firm said the programme, which will include a module with videos, interactive data visualisations and personal testimonials, will be implemented in the next six months.

Deloitte added the initiative makes it the first organisation globally to roll out climate learning for all its people globally.

Punit Renjen, Deloitte Global Chief Executive Officer, said: “Deloitte’s climate learning program is a powerful tool to unlock the climate ambition of our most valuable asset and superpower our people.

“By educating and inspiring all 330,000 of us, we can help drive collective action at the scale required to help address climate change.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast