US announces $34m to produce low carbon biofuels for planes and ships

Nearly $34 million (£24.5m) in funding has been announced to support research for the development of biomass resources to convert to low carbon fuels for planes and ships.

A total of 11 projects in the US will share the funding to improve and produce biofuels, biopower and bio-products.

These biomass resources, known as feedstocks, can be produced by municipal solid waste streams and algae and converted into low carbon fuels that can significantly contribute to the decarbonisation of transport sectors that face barriers to electrification, such as aviation and marine.

Transportation accounts for around 30% of total US energy consumption and generates the largest share of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Biofuels serve as a low carbon alternative to petroleum and can also be used in the production of carbon-heavy products like plastics, fertilisers, lubricants and industrial chemicals.

The Department of Energy (DOE) believes biofuels will play an important role in reaching the goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said: “From food waste to yard trimmings, biomass technology is converting our everyday trash into low carbon fuel for planes and ships while cutting costs and supporting our critical transportation sector.

“The companies and universities leading these projects will ensure that our cutting-edge biofuel technologies reduce carbon emissions, create new jobs up and down the supply chain and are made in America by American workers.”