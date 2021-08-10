Efficiency & Environment

Vattenfall lays first turbine foundations for Scottish wind farm

The 50-turbine onshore wind project is expected to start operations in the first months of 2023

The Big Zero report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 10 August 2021
Image: Vattenfall

Vattenfall has reached a milestone in building its largest UK wind farm, by installing the foundations for the first turbine of the South Kyle wind farm in southwest Scotland.

The 50-turbine onshore wind project is predicted to power approximately 170,000 homes, saving around 300,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.

The 240MW wind farm is expected to start operations by early 2023.

Frank Elsworth, Head of Market Development for UK Onshore, said: “There are hundreds of people working on the site every day, with the majority coming from the local region.

“There are also more and more local businesses joining our supply chain, highlighting the benefits onshore wind farms can bring to the Scottish economy as we make the transition to net zero.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast