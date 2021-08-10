Vattenfall lays first turbine foundations for Scottish wind farm

Vattenfall has reached a milestone in building its largest UK wind farm, by installing the foundations for the first turbine of the South Kyle wind farm in southwest Scotland.

The 50-turbine onshore wind project is predicted to power approximately 170,000 homes, saving around 300,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.

The 240MW wind farm is expected to start operations by early 2023.

Frank Elsworth, Head of Market Development for UK Onshore, said: “There are hundreds of people working on the site every day, with the majority coming from the local region.

“There are also more and more local businesses joining our supply chain, highlighting the benefits onshore wind farms can bring to the Scottish economy as we make the transition to net zero.”