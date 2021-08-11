Australia introduces new rules to support priority low emission technologies

The Australian Government has introduced new regulations aimed at supporting the next generation of low emission energy technologies.

It has allocated AUD$192.5 million (£102m) to enable the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) to deliver targeted programmes, including supporting microgrids, reducing barriers to the use of electric vehicles (EVs) or vehicles powered by biofuels or clean hydrogen and investigating energy efficiency and emissions reduction in energy intensive industries.

Under the regulations, ARENA will also be able to support priority technologies identified in the first Low Emissions Technology Statement, including green hydrogen, energy storage, low emission aluminium and steel, carbon capture and storage (CCS) and soil carbon.

ARENA CEO Darren Miller said: “We still have a lot of work to do to reduce Australia’s emissions and we still have a long way to go in the global energy transition. Technological innovation will be at the centre of our efforts to achieve net zero in the years ahead and we welcome the opportunity to be a key delivery vehicle for the priority technologies highlighted in the first Low Emissions Technology Statement.

“As technologies have matured, ARENA’s focus has evolved from supporting pure renewable energy generation technologies to assisting with the integration of renewables into the grid.

“Having proven we can improve the competitiveness and reduce the cost of renewable energy, we are aiming to drive these costs down further. Beyond the electricity sector, where the transition is just beginning, we are helping to build Australia’s hydrogen export industry and helping to decarbonise other parts of the economy including heavy industry.”