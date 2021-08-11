European energy buyers must act now on temporary schemes

With commodity costs rising sharply for European energy buyers and non-commodity costs also increasing, there has never been a more important period to look at how non-commodity costs across a business’s sites in European countries can be reviewed, reduced or removed.

It is also imperative to make sure your business is checking to ensure cost reduction measures are passed on by suppliers and that a procedure for budget forecasting and management of energy is in place.

In this quarters European Non-Commodity Cost Resonance podcast episode, Jeremy Nicholson talks to Karin Corbani Lead Analyst Non-Commodity Europe about the challenges businesses are currently facing and what can be done.

In this episode you will learn:

why managing non-commodity costs is more important with increasing commodity costs across Europe

what temporary government schemes are in place and the need to act quickly

what a business needs to do to ensure costs are passed through by suppliers and why

what the implications of Fit for 55 are for energy buyers across Europe

