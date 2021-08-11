‘Fires, floods and the IPCC report ring the death of fossil fuels’

The worrying new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) rings the death of fossil fuels.

That’s the suggestion from Chris Rapley, Professor of Climate Science at the University College London, who spoke to ELN about the report, which has been hailed by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres as ‘code red for humanity’.

He said: “I think it’s been a very interesting moment. because in combination with the fires and the floods that we see taking place around the planet, and the very, very vivid imagery that the general public is receiving from the media on that, I think the combination of that and this extremely solid and worrying report from the IPCC, rings the death now, finally, of fossil fuels.”

Listen to the podcast to find out more…