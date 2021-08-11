Efficiency & Environment, Policy, Top Stories, Videos & Podcasts

‘Fires, floods and the IPCC report ring the death of fossil fuels’

That’s according to Chris Rapley, Professor of Climate Science at the University College London who spoke to ELN about the implications of the IPCC report for governments around the world

The Big Zero report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 11 August 2021
Featured Video Play Icon
Image: ELN

The worrying new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) rings the death of fossil fuels.

That’s the suggestion from Chris Rapley, Professor of Climate Science at the University College London, who spoke to ELN about the report, which has been hailed by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres as ‘code red for humanity’.

He said: “I think it’s been a very interesting moment. because in combination with the fires and the floods that we see taking place around the planet, and the very, very vivid imagery that the general public is receiving from the media on that, I think the combination of that and this extremely solid and worrying report from the IPCC, rings the death now, finally, of fossil fuels.”

Listen to the podcast to find out more…

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast