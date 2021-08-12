‘Manchester’s first’ hydrogen fuel hub takes steps forward

Manchester has taken a step forward for its first hydrogen fuel hub after the submission of its planning application.

Located at the Trafford Low Carbon Energy Park, the 200MW commercial hydrogen hub will be developed by Carlton Power subsidiary Trafford Green Hydrogen.

The proposed project, which will produce and store hydrogen, aims to help integrate renewable energy on a regional scale through the storage of solar and wind energy.

Subject to the outcome of the planning process and financing, the construction of the facility is planned to start early next year and enter commercial operation in 2023.

For the realisation of the project, Carlton Power has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with local stakeholders, including Manchester Metropolitan University, Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Trafford Council, Cadent Gas and Electricity North West.

Keith Clarke, Chief Executive of Carlton Power, said: “Trafford Park is set to become an exemplar of clean energy technologies being put to commercial use, placing Greater Manchester at the forefront of the green revolution and the UK’s energy transition.”