Ampelmann seals 13 offshore wind contracts in Europe

The projects include its first in French waters

Friday 13 August 2021
Ampelmann has secured 13 offshore wind contracts in Europe during the first half of 2021, including its first project in French waters.

The company will support the maintenance operations of these wind farms, which will involve transferring cargo and personnel to and from the facility.

Ampelmann claims to have enabled the safe transfer of more than 22,000 people and 1.5 million kilograms of cargo for the 13 projects so far.

Bob Rollerman, Business Developer for Europe at Ampelmann, said: “Securing these projects has brought us new opportunities to deliver the highest level of safety to offshore operations.

“We celebrate the opportunity of joining this offshore wind project off the coast of France. Every commissioning operation in offshore wind is a step in the right direction and entering new geographical areas in that market is particularly exciting.”

