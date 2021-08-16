E.ON Next takes over customers of failed supplier Hub Energy

E.ON Next has been appointed by Ofgem to take on the customers of failed supplier Hub Energy.

Just a few days ago, the gas and electricity supplier announced it has ceased to trade – it is estimated that nearly 15,000 customers have been affected by the closure.

The energy regulator said that E.ON Next will be in contact with them over the coming days to assist them.

Customers can ask their new supplier to put them onto another tariff, but they have been advised to wait for the transfer from Hub Energy to be completed.

Neil Lawrence, Ofgem’s Director of Retail, said: “I am pleased to announce we have appointed E.ON Next as the new supplier for customers after Hub Energy entered insolvency. We understand that this news may be unsettling for customers, however, they do not need to worry.

“Their energy supply will continue as normal and all domestic and non-domestic customer credit balances held on their accounts will be protected by E.ON Next.”