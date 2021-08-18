How can drones and 3D printing fix potholes and slash emissions?

Drones and 3D printing will be supported by a new £15 million government funding round in a bid to fix potholes and reduce transport-associated carbon dioxide emissions.

Drones will be used to spot defects in streets while 3D printing technology will be implemented to repair road cracks.

The package will also see local authorities across England improve their traffic light systems to cut congestion and reduce journey times and emissions.

The government has also published findings from the so-called Digital Intelligence Brokerage (DIB) initiative which has identified graphite nanoparticles in asphalt to reduce surface cracks.

It has also explored the options of the use of bio-bitumen materials to create eco-friendly road surfaces.

Bio-bitumen is an alternative made from non-petroleum-based renewable resources.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “This vital funding and work will cut journey times for millions of people, reduce emissions and keep the UK at the forefront of technological developments in roads maintenance as we continue to invest in local economies and build back both better and greener from the pandemic.”