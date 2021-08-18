Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

Sun shines brighter for Saudis!

The 1.5GW solar PV plant is predicted to produce enough energy to power 185,000 homes

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 18 August 2021
Image: ACWA Power

Saudi developer and operator of power generation and water desalination plants ACWA Power has announced it has reached a financial close for what is described as Saudi Arabia‘s largest solar PV plant.

Once commissioned, the 1.5GW Sudair Solar plant is forecast to power 185,000 homes and avoid nearly 2.9 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year.

It is estimated around SAR 3.4 billion (£650m) will be invested in the construction of the solar plant.

The company also said that the Saudi Aramco Power Company, a subsidiary of the public petroleum and natural gas firm Saudi Aramco, has joined the consortium for the development of the project.

Mohammad Abunayyan, ACWA Power Chairman, said: “The launch of Sudair Solar embodies a pivotal foundation for diversifying the energy mix and accelerating energy transition in the Kingdom, as well as transferring ACWA Power’s international expertise, knowledge and capabilities in the global renewable sector back to the Kingdom.”

