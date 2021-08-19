Aldi to reduce CO2 emissions behind closed fridge doors

Aldi plans to introduce fridge doors across its stores to save the equivalent of more than 2,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a year.

The project, which follows a trial on a limited number of its shops, is forecast to reduce each store’s energy consumption by approximately 20%.

That translates to carbon emissions saving of up to 20 tonnes per store every year.

Mary Dunn, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “We are always looking for new ways to minimise our carbon footprint, which is why all our stores already use 100% renewable electricity and our new stores also utilise natural refrigerants and feature efficient LED lighting.”

Aldi said it has reduced its carbon footprint by more than 55% since 2012 through a string of measures including solar panel installations, low carbon fleet and 100% green electricity.