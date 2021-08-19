Efficiency & Environment

Aldi to reduce CO2 emissions behind closed fridge doors

The supermarket chain will install fridge doors to save a fifth of each store’s energy consumption

The Big Zero report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 19 August 2021
Image: Aldi

Aldi plans to introduce fridge doors across its stores to save the equivalent of more than 2,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a year.

The project, which follows a trial on a limited number of its shops, is forecast to reduce each store’s energy consumption by approximately 20%.

That translates to carbon emissions saving of up to 20 tonnes per store every year.

Mary Dunn, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “We are always looking for new ways to minimise our carbon footprint, which is why all our stores already use 100% renewable electricity and our new stores also utilise natural refrigerants and feature efficient LED lighting.”

Aldi said it has reduced its carbon footprint by more than 55% since 2012 through a string of measures including solar panel installations, low carbon fleet and 100% green electricity.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast