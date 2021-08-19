British Army gets EV boost

New electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure is set to get the British Army on the road to a greener future.

UK Power Networks Services has installed the chargers in five garrisons on Salisbury Plain and Aldershot to support the operation of up to 80 EVs for soldiers and civilian personnel.

The installation is part of the Project Allenby Connaught, an £8 billion initiative by the Ministry of Defence to rebuild and refurbish the living accommodation of nearly 19,000 soldiers and their families.

It will also underpin the Army’s plans to switch its non-combat fleet of vehicles to electric by 2030.

David Mitchell, Head of Client Delivery at UK Power Networks Services, said: “We are proud to provide our expertise to design and install EV charging infrastructure for the British Army.”

Aspire Defence Services Ltd Managing Director Mark Carr said: “There have been first-class facilities built and maintained throughout Project Allenby Connaught and the EV installations are another great addition which will have the benefit of leaving a reduced carbon footprint.”