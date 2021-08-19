Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

SSE to build its first battery storage project in Wiltshire

The company has purchased the project development rights from Harmony Energy Limited

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 19 August 2021
Image: Shutterstock

SSE has unveiled plans to build its first 50MW battery storage project at Salisbury in Wiltshire.

The company has purchased the development rights for the asset on a consented site from battery developer Harmony Energy Limited.

SSE expects the new project will be constructed in the next 18 months.

Richard Cave-Bigley, SSE’s Sector Director for Distributed Generation and Storage, said: “As we put more renewable energy on the grid and phase out fossil fuels, battery storage has a key role to play in helping the UK decarbonise.

“Our distributed energy division has ambitions to build a significant portfolio of batteries – we’re looking at around 500MW of early-stage opportunities and we hope today’s announcement signals the seriousness of our intent in this market.”

