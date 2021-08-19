SSE to build its first battery storage project in Wiltshire

SSE has unveiled plans to build its first 50MW battery storage project at Salisbury in Wiltshire.

The company has purchased the development rights for the asset on a consented site from battery developer Harmony Energy Limited.

SSE expects the new project will be constructed in the next 18 months.

Richard Cave-Bigley, SSE’s Sector Director for Distributed Generation and Storage, said: “As we put more renewable energy on the grid and phase out fossil fuels, battery storage has a key role to play in helping the UK decarbonise.

“Our distributed energy division has ambitions to build a significant portfolio of batteries – we’re looking at around 500MW of early-stage opportunities and we hope today’s announcement signals the seriousness of our intent in this market.”