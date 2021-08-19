Stuart Griffiths

Stuart has 13 years industry experience split between service provider and end user sides of the desk. In his current role Stuart’s focus is to source suppliers to meet energy needs and ensure that utility and energy related contracts deliver value for money and support current and future business strategy objectives for a large consuming food production portfolio

Previously Stuart spent 7 years managing utilities suppliers for a high-volume multi-site end user infrastructure portfolio and 5 years managing service delivery, customer relationships and service implementation for a Bureau & Procurement Third Party Intermediary and a Meter Operator & Data Collector. Experience and learning gained through working with a wide range of demanding and complex customers is a valuable knowledge bank to call upon in his present position.