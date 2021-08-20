Centrica to move 7m customers to new billing platform

Centrica will transfer more than seven million domestic and small business energy supply customers to a new billing platform.

The move follows a partnership with the software firm ENSEK and its ‘Ignition’ platform that promises to enhance customer service.

Customers will be able to manage their accounts regarding their energy consumption and bills without needing to speak to anyone.

Centrica said that it has already tried the platform with British Gas Evolve and now plans to replicate this across its entire UK energy supply business.

Chris O’ Shea, Group Chief Executive at Centrica, said: “We are the UK’s largest supplier of zero carbon electricity and our partnership with ENSEK is another great example of how we are using the right technology to deliver a more affordable, sustainable and simpler experience for our customers.”

Jon Slade, Chief Executive Officer of ENSEK, said: “Continuous innovation is at the core of ENSEK’s strategy, as we look to enable digital transformation in the energy sector and accelerate the energy transition.”