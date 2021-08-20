Construction firm Lindum hopes for concrete bill reductions with solar installation

Construction company Lindum has invested in a solar array project at its North Hykeham Business Park in Lincoln which is expected to reduce its annual electricity bill by around £16,000.

The solar array consists of 429 panels, which can produce up to 156kW of electricity per hour during peak sunshine – the same amount needed to drive 600 miles in an electric vehicle.

It will also help offset more than 66 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year, equivalent to the amount that 3,176 fully grown trees could absorb.

The project, installed by UK Alternative Energy, supports Lindum’s ambition to become a net zero carbon company by 2031 – it is working with The Planet Mark to certify and measure its carbon footprint.

It is Lindum’s fifth solar installation, with other arrays located at its Waste Recycling Centre in Saxilby, Joinery workshop in Lincoln, Stores building in Lincoln and the Peterborough Business Park.