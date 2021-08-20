Infrastructure

Isle of Wight’s power supplies charged with £1m investment

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks Distribution plans to upgrade part of the island’s power network

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 20 August 2021
Image: Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution

Homes and businesses on the Isle of Wight are to benefit from a £1 million project by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution to upgrade and replace part of the island’s power network.

The programme of works, in the Wootton Common area of the island, is already underway and is predicted to boost power supplies for more than 3,400 customers.

SSEN will also decommission an oil storage tank and associated equipment that will no longer be in use at the Wootton Common substation.

SSEN’s Project Manager Tim Eccleston said: “These works will considerably boost the resilience of the power supplies for over 3,400 customers living and working locally; strengthening the network against adverse weather conditions and building an infrastructure that meets our customers’ needs now and in to the future.”

