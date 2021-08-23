COP26 President pushes the button for end of Yorkshire coal

On Sunday morning, the UK’s grid moved a step closer to a low carbon future.

That comes after Alok Sharma triggered the demolition of SSE’s Ferrybridge ‘C’ coal-fired power plant in Yorkshire.

The blowdown saw the removal of the two 200-metre chimney stacks and the boiler house from the West Yorkshire skyline.

Engineering and construction services firm Keltbray carried out the blowdown using controlled explosives, with a 250-metre exclusion zone being put in place to ensure the safety of the community nearby.

The power station began generating electricity in 1966 and closed 50 years later in March 2016.

COP26 President said: “The demolition of SSE’s Ferrybridge coal power plant today was a symbolic moment for me. It demonstrates that change is possible.

“But to limit global temperature rises and keep 1.5°C within reach, the whole world needs to plan to consign coal power to history.”

SSE Group Energy and Commercial Director Martin Pibworth said: “As the UK continues to lead the way in powering past coal, it’s crucial we’re investing in low carbon alternatives to provide the flexible power generation needed to continue to enable a renewables-led energy system.”