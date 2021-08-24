US large-scale battery storage capacity up 35% in 2020

Large-scale battery storage capacity rose by 35% in the US in 2020, continuing a trend of significant growth.

That’s according to latest statistics from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), which found capacity reached 1,650MW at the end of the year.

Most of the increase in new storage capacity comes from battery energy systems co-located with or connected to solar power projects.

The EIA expects the trend to continue as utilities have reported plans to install more than 10,000MW of additional large-scale battery power capacity from 2021 to 2023 – 10 times the capacity in 2019.

Five states accounted for more than 70% of US battery storage capacity as of December 2020, with California having the largest share at 31%, or 506MW, of the total.

Texas, Illinois, Massachusetts and Hawaii each have more than 50MW of power capacity.