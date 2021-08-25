Tata Power commissions 100MW solar power project in India

The renewable subsidiary of Tata Power has successfully commissioned a 100MW solar power project in the Indian state of Gujarat.

It is expected to generate 255 million units of electricity and help reduce 200,000 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.

The addition of the solar plant – awarded by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam – takes the total installed renewable capacity of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) to nearly 2,800MW, with 1,865MW of solar and 932MW of wind.

It also has an additional 1,234MW of renewable energy projects under implementation.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said: “We are proud to announce that TPREL has commissioned the 100MW project at one of the biggest solar parks in the country in Gujarat. We are steadfast in our conviction towards promoting the realisation of clean and green energy in the country through solar power generation.”