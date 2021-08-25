Waste heat from grid transformers to warm homes

Homes across the UK could soon be warned by wasted heat from electricity transformers.

SSE Energy Solutions and National Grid have launched a project that will aim to convert power grid transformers into heat network boilers.

Electric power transformers are believed to generate huge amounts of heat as a byproduct when electricity flows through them.

The new scheme is designed to capture that waste heat to generate hot water and heating for homes and businesses.

The heat recovery project is predicted to initially reduce heat network carbon dioxide emissions by more than 40% compared to traditional gas-powered systems.

The project has the potential to save millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide every year if rolled out across National Grid’s network of transformers across England and Wales, partners said.

Nathan Sanders, Managing Director at SSE Energy Solutions, said: “We see heat networks as a key part of the UK’s future low carbon energy infrastructure, enabling us to exploit waste heat sources and use these to heat homes and businesses across the country.”

Alexander Yanushkevich, Deeside Innovation Manager of National Grid, said: “When the solution is fully developed and tested, we can use it in any of our 350 substations and provide heat to local consumers.

“Together with SSE, National Grid is a Principal Partner of COP26 and projects like these are a great example of how, taking a whole system approach, the UK can lead the way in helping accelerate decarbonisation.”