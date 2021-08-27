Australia’s green bank commits $87m for tailored sustainable homes for disability sector

The Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC), an Australian Government-owned green bank, has committed AUD$87 million (£46m) for the development of tailored green housing solutions for people living with a disability.

It is investing in a specialist disability accommodation (SDA) platform, created and managed by Macquarie Asset Management, which helps customise homes for people with high physical support needs and will combine sustainable technology and features to monitor and lower their carbon footprint.

Houses to be developed by the platform will target an average of at least 7.5 stars under the Nationwide Housing Energy Rating System (NatHERS), with features including high-performing glass, insulated floors, walls and ceilings, window shading, energy efficient air conditioning, ceiling fans and solar panels.

CEFC CEO Ian Learmonth said: “This will be a landmark development for a sector that has experienced poorer energy efficiency and higher energy costs. Building more sustainable specialist disability housing means lower energy bills and more comfortable homes, improving financial, health and social outcomes for tenants, as well as reducing carbon emissions.

“This is a great example of prioritising innovative opportunities to grow Australia’s low emissions economy. We are proud to help extend the important benefits of sustainable housing to tenants in disability accommodation and help drive down Australia’s carbon emissions.”