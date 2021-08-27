Beavers want to break free – but what do you think?

Will beavers roam on our lands once again?

Beavers, which were once native to Britain until they were hunted to extinction 400 years ago might soon secure a second chance.

That comes after the launch by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs of a consultation on a ‘cautious’ reintroduction of the species.

Responses to the consultation will be used to inform decisions on further releases of beavers into the wild in England.

A successful five-year trial in Devon demonstrated that beavers can be natural habitat ‘engineers’.

The species have proved that they can contribute to wetland habitat creation and reduce flood risk, one of the impacts of climate change.

Secretary of State George Eustice said: “Today marks a significant milestone for the reintroduction of beavers in the wild, with the launch of the government’s consultation on our national approach and management of beavers in England.

“But we also understand that there are implications for landowners, so we are taking a cautious approach to ensure that all potential impacts are carefully considered.”