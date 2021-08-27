Efficiency & Environment, Technology

ENA invites net zero innovators in support of vulnerable consumers

The body is looking for partners to turn an idea into an innovation project that will benefit vulnerable households during the energy transition

The Big Zero report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 27 August 2021
Image: Shutterstock

The Energy Networks Association (ENA) is looking for new ideas that could be turned into innovative projects to support vulnerable consumers.

The body is calling innovators to present their idea to an audience of energy network operators at this year’s Energy Networks Innovation Conference.

These may include the development of new applications of technologies, processes, technical solutions, models or approaches.

Projects that are compliant with the requirements of the Ofgem Network Innovation Allowance (NIA) will be eligible for funding through NIA.

Dan Clarke, Head of Innovation at Energy Networks Association, said: “Innovation is powering us to net zero but it’s crucial that we make sure that everyone can benefit, especially those who may live in vulnerable circumstances.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast