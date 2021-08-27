Lambeth launches project to tackle EV inequality

Lambeth Council has teamed up with the infrastructure provider Connected Kerb to tackle electric vehicle (EV) charging inequality in the borough.

Partners will deploy 22 on-street EV chargers across 11 council estates to provide easy access to public charging.

The project is part of Lambeth council’s strategy to install more than 200 charge points by 2022, ensuring every household without off-street parking is within a five-minute walk of a charge point.

Recent surveys show drivers living in high-rise flats and council estates are being left behind in the EV transition due to a lack of off-street parking to charge vehicles.

Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy Shirley Rodrigues said: “London is leading the way in EVs thanks to the Greater London Authority, Transport for London and boroughs have been working together and have delivered 7,000 points across the city, accounting for 30% of all charge points in the UK – but we must ensure no community is left behind in the transition.”

Chris Pateman-Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Connected Kerb, said: “Without high EV adoption, charge point operators won’t build public charging, and without reliable charging, why would anyone go electric?”