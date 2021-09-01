‘Driving will be illegal by 2050’

Self-driving cars will exceed human safety by 2024 and by 2040 will be able to fulfil global mobility needs without any accidents – so humans should not be allowed to continue driving.

That is the verdict from the ‘Autonomous Cars, Robotaxis & Sensors 2022-2042’ report by IDTechEx.

Speed limits, seatbelts and city centres becoming pedestrianised are attempts to ensure safety around driving. Clean air zones are being implemented to protect the environment and air quality across the world’s cities.

The new report claims that manual driving will become obsolete or even illegal by the 2050s, as autonomous-only city centres become the norm – to improve safety and protect the environment.

It states manual driving will be relegated to a sport or a pastime, as robotic cars will outperform humankind for all driving capabilities.

Self-driving cars will be connected with 5G and receive instant information updates on their surroundings that humans could never process and are constantly aware; not distracted by mobile phones or other human distractions.

The report marks 2050 as the date driving will be outlawed, as it predicts by then autonomous vehicle technology would be fully developed to deal with the world’s transportation needs. This coincides with the global aim to achieve net zero emissions, with cutting down to vehicle pollution deemed crucial to achieving this.

It intimates that if there could be a possible world without collisions that required less traveling versus a world littered with millions of yearly car crashes caused by humans, how could manual driving be allowed to continue…