Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Australia must ‘cut emissions 21 times faster than its current pace’

The Climate Council says Australia should target a 75% cut in greenhouse gas emissions below 2005 levels by 2030

The Big Zero report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 2 September 2021
Image: Shutterstock

Australia must speed up its carbon emission reduction efforts by 21 times faster if the country wants to meet its climate goals.

The surprisingly interesting finding comes from the latest analysis by Australia’s leading non-profit organisation Climate Council, which brands the national response to the climate crisis as ‘sluggish’ and ‘inadequate’.

That follows the publication of quarterly emissions data by the Federal Government.

Australia should aim for a 75% cut in greenhouse gas emissions below 2005 levels by 2030, the Climate Council concludes in its analysis.

Climate Council Senior Researcher Tim Baxter said: “Today’s emissions data release proves the federal government’s climate response is woefully inadequate.

“They say we’re “on track” to cut emissions by one-third of 1% (0.28%) per year over the next decade. That is a snail’s pace, not the rapid and deep reductions we need to be making this decade.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast