Australia must ‘cut emissions 21 times faster than its current pace’

Australia must speed up its carbon emission reduction efforts by 21 times faster if the country wants to meet its climate goals.

The surprisingly interesting finding comes from the latest analysis by Australia’s leading non-profit organisation Climate Council, which brands the national response to the climate crisis as ‘sluggish’ and ‘inadequate’.

That follows the publication of quarterly emissions data by the Federal Government.

Australia should aim for a 75% cut in greenhouse gas emissions below 2005 levels by 2030, the Climate Council concludes in its analysis.

Climate Council Senior Researcher Tim Baxter said: “Today’s emissions data release proves the federal government’s climate response is woefully inadequate.

“They say we’re “on track” to cut emissions by one-third of 1% (0.28%) per year over the next decade. That is a snail’s pace, not the rapid and deep reductions we need to be making this decade.”