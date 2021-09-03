North London warms up with low carbon heat funding

Two major extensions of a community heat network across North London have been awarded £24 million in funding from the government’s Heat Networks Investment Project.

The extensions of the community heat network are predicted to enable the supply of low carbon heat to more than 50,000 homes.

The extensions are designed to link together and decarbonise all existing heat networks in North London by connecting them to the upcoming Meridian Water energy centre at Edmonton Eco Park.

The energy centre will connect to the North London Waste Authority Recovery Facility, delivering low carbon waste heat to customers through a network of underground district heating pipes.

The heat network is developed by Energetik which is owned by Enfield Council.

Energy Minister Lord Callanan said: “Changing how we heat homes and workplaces is a vital part of how we will end our contribution to climate change, which is why we’re investing in cutting-edge low carbon heating technologies to help us meet our bold climate targets.”

Jayne Clare, Managing Director at Energetik, said: “This funding decision is extremely positive for Enfield and our company. The expansion of our low carbon heat networks will provide the required infrastructure to unlock untapped potential and deliver maximum carbon savings across the borough.”