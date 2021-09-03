Shell to install 50,000 EV on-street chargers by 2025

Shell has announced plans to install up to 50,000 on-street electric vehicle (EV) charging points across the UK by 2025.

The oil company has also stated it would cover up to 25% of the cost of installation to support local authorities in electrifying.

Shell has pledged to install the chargers to help Britain get on track with government plans to stop selling fossil fuel cars by 2030 and provide a solution to the fact 60% of people living in cities reportedly do not have private or driveway parking.

The company has pledged to invest more in green business and become net zero by 2050, as it aims to alter its negative reputation amongst climate campaigners.

Ubitricity is set to install the chargers.

David Bunch, Shell’s UK chair, said: “It’s vital to speed up the pace of EV charger installation across the UK and this aim and financing offer is designed to help achieve that.

“We want to give drivers across the UK accessible EV charging options, so that more drivers can switch to electric.”