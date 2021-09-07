Latest Jobs – Business Development Manager – Co-op Power

We’re now working in a hybrid way, with colleagues dividing their time between working from home and in the office. You can visit our Hybrid Working Policy for more information.

A full valid UK driving licence will be required for this role

Co-op Power is a new, exciting and fast-growing part of our business. Our ambition is to create a sustainable future for our planet by making high quality green energy accessible to more businesses. We’ll work with them to reduce their energy consumption, combining our technical expertise with our Co-op values to offer something that truly standouts in the energy market and leads by example. We’re committed to providing affordable, high-quality green energy to our growing list of large-scale customers, offering a consultancy service to help organisations to reduce the amount of energy that they use, and work towards becoming carbon neutral. This is a great opportunity for you to showcase your skills and to do important work that’ll help us to achieve our goal of co-operating for a fairer world.

As a business development manager, we’ll look to you to actively identify, develop and secure new business opportunities across the UK. You’ll be engaging a variety of businesses and building meaningful long-term relationships, always doing the right thing for our customers. It’s a complex role and one we’ll rely on your enthusiasm, self-motivation and excellent leadership skills to navigate. If you can bring us the business development skills we need, we can offer you the chance to craft your career and help shape the future of Co-op Power.

What you’ll do

* work collaboratively with marketing teams to generate new leads and manage customer strategy

* convert warm leads and secure new business customers, using expert sales techniques to win new business

* regularly visit customers and discuss new opportunities with an enthusiastic approach

* link in with teams and partners across the business, crafting strong working relationships

* support in the development of new products and offerings to meet the changing needs of our customers

* use a CRM system and tracker to monitor lead progress

* promote and sponsor Co-op Power’s brand strategy

This role would suit people who have

* a proven track record of winning new business within corporate retail

* experience of business development within the energy sector

* end-to-end consultative business development experience from lead through to sale

* outstanding presentation and communication skills

* a desire to work for a business that do things the right way – the Co-op way

Why Co-op?

Here you’ll do work that matters. We’re a commercial organisation with a purpose beyond profit, you’ll have an opportunity to help us build a stronger Co-op and stronger communities. You’ll also get a package that includes:

* competitive salary

* coaching, training and support to help you develop

* pension with up to 10% employer contributions

* annual incentive scheme

* 28 days holiday (rising to 32 in line with service)

* discounts on Co-op products and services

Building an inclusive work environment

We’re actively building diverse teams and welcome applications from everyone. But simply having a diverse workforce is not enough. We aim to build an inclusive environment, where everyone can contribute their best work and develop to their full potential. We celebrate our differences, and recognise the importance of teams reflecting the communities they serve.

We can make reasonable adjustments to our interview process according to your needs. And we offer a flexible working environment so you can adjust your hours to suit your personal circumstances.

As part of your application you’ll need to complete an online assessment. It will take you around 12 minutes to complete this test.

