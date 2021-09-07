Latest Jobs – Customer Account Manager – Co-op Power

We’re now working in a hybrid way, with colleagues dividing their time between working from home and in the office. You can visit our Hybrid Working Policy for more information.

Co-op Power is a new, exciting and fast-growing part of our business. Our ambition is to create a sustainable future for our planet by making high quality, green energy accessible to more businesses. We’ll work with them to reduce their energy consumption, combining our technical expertise with our Co-op values to offer something that truly stands out in the energy market and leads by example. We’re committed to providing affordable, green energy to our growing list of large-scale customers, offering a consultancy service to help organisations to reduce the amount of energy that they use, and work towards becoming carbon neutral.

As a customer account manager, we’ll look to you to work with existing customers, managing their accounts, and making sure they have the great experience they expect from us. It’ll be up to you to take customers on a journey to becoming carbon neutral, never losing sight of delivering both financial and social value. This is a great opportunity for you to showcase your skills and to do important work that’ll help us to achieve our goal of co-operating for a fairer world.

What you’ll do



* define and deliver a sales plan for your existing customer group that’ll deliver on revenue targets, as well as building a pipeline that can deliver on future years targets

* engage with partners to facilitate the sales process and provide ongoing post-sales support

* embody Co-op’s values and behaviours in all interactions with our customers

* collaborate with colleagues across Co-op Power, especially sales support and supplier management colleagues, to create credible solutions for customers

* make sure that all bids comply with Co-op Power’s bid governance rules

* act as the voice of the customer in the strategy development process

This role would suit people who have



* previous experience in the energy / power sector

* great customer service skills, with experience of managing high-profile and large scale customers with complex needs

* the ability to build meaningful relationships with partners, customers and colleagues

* strong organisational and prioritisation skills

* a real passion for helping business to become carbon neutral

Why Co-op?



Here you’ll do work that matters. We’re a commercial organisation with a purpose beyond profit, you’ll have an opportunity to help us build a stronger Co-op and stronger communities. You’ll also get a package that includes:

* competitive salary

* coaching, training and support to help you develop

* pension with up to 10% employer contributions

* annual incentive scheme

* 28 days holiday (rising to 32 in line with service)

* discounts on Co-op products and services

Building an inclusive work environment



We’re actively building diverse teams and welcome applications from everyone. But simply having a diverse workforce is not enough. We aim to build an inclusive environment, where everyone can contribute their best work and develop to their full potential. We celebrate our differences, and recognise the importance of teams reflecting the communities they serve.

We can make reasonable adjustments to our interview process according to your needs. And we offer a flexible working environment so you can adjust your hours to suit your personal circumstances. You can find out more about Co-op people policies at coop.co.uk/peoplepolicies.

As part of your application you’ll need to complete an online assessment. It will take you around 12 minutes to complete this test.

