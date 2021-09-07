Royal opening for Scandinavia’s ‘largest’ offshore wind farm

A 604MW offshore wind farm, claimed to be Scandinavia’s largest of its kind, has officially been inaugurated by the Crown Prince of Denmark and Danish Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Minister Simon Kollerup.

Vattenfall’s Kriegers Flak wind farm consists of 72 turbines, which can generate enough electricity to power around 600,000 households in Denmark.

Located around 15–40 kilometres off the coast of Denmark, the offshore wind farm will boost wind power production in the country by 16%.

Anna Borg, CEO of Vattenfall said: “With today’s inauguration, we are taking one step closer towards our goal of enabling fossil-free living within one generation.

“Kriegers Flak stands as a strong contribution to the green transition, which is why we are proud that the wind farm is now ready to provide fossil-free power to Danish homes and industry.”