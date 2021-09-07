TRIG acquires 234MW solar PV sites in Spain

The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) has purchased four solar photovoltaic (PV) sites with a total capacity of 234MW in Cadiz, Spain.

The projects are set to be built by Statkraft and completed by the end of 2022.

Once the projects are finished, they will be worth approximately £200 million and make up 6% of TRIG’s portfolio value.

Helen Mahy, Chairman of TRIG, said: “This first investment in the Iberian region is a landmark for TRIG and complements the existing portfolio.

“It builds on the portfolio’s technological and geographic diversification, which are key to long-term portfolio resilience.”