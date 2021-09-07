UK researchers offered up to £2m to explore zero carbon hydrogen

Funding worth up to £2 million has been announced for research into the production and integration of zero carbon hydrogen in the UK.

The Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) is looking to fund proposals that will develop solutions to advance zero emission hydrogen production and address the challenges in integrating hydrogen into whole energy systems.

Up to eight projects with a duration of 18 months will be supported, with proposals generating a platform of research and outcomes in key priority areas upon which the hydrogen research co-ordinators can further develop in their respective centres, subject to future funding.

The EPSRC believes hydrogen and hydrogen-based, low carbon liquid fuels, such as ammonia, are essential for the UK to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Therefore, the funding opportunity will not support the production of hydrogen through techniques that produce CO2 or any other greenhouse gases as part of the production process, such as steam methane reforming.

In addition, hydrogen production technologies that emit CO2 which is subsequently captured and stored are not in the scope of this opportunity.

It will also not fund hydrogen research related to distribution, storage and end uses, such as heat, industry and transport.

Applications must be submitted by 30th November 2021.