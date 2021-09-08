A recycled car? – BMW says yes

What if your car was completely circular not only in its make-up but its journey of getting you from A to B?

A certain German car maker has set an aim of creating just that.

The BMW Group has announced a concept car, the i Vision Circular, that would be entirely electric and made with recycled waste and materials.

The car would be partly made from secondary aluminium and steel that is recycled and reused, with the German manufacturer claiming this would considerably slash the emissions generated from its supply chain.

It has stated that its new cars are currently made with close to 30% recycled materials and this new circular-based approach would mean the cars are 50% recycled.

The battery for the car would be 100% recyclable and contribute heavily to BMW’s aim to become carbon-neutral and drive down emissions.

After the materials reach the end of the product life cycle from the car, the aim would be to reuse them once again in another model to create a circular vehicle production chain.

Adrian van Hooydonk, Head of BMW Group Design, said: “We gave thorough consideration to circularity from the outset during the design process for the BMW i Vision Circular.

“As a result, this vision vehicle is packed with innovative ideas for combining sustainability with a new, inspirational aesthetic – we call this approach circular design.”