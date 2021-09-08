Efficiency & Environment

Renewable hydrogen produced from wind in ‘world first’

A French company claims to have produced more than 600kg of renewable hydrogen using an electrolyser powered by a wind turbine

Wednesday 8 September 2021
French company Lhyfe claims to have produced renewable hydrogen from wind power in a ‘world first’ for the industry.

It has stated 627kg of renewable hydrogen has been successfully produced using an electrolyser powered by a wind turbine at a site in Vendée, France.

The company believes its solution is ready for the market and will be continuing to produce 300kg of hydrogen each day for the following weeks before ramping this number up to a tonne per day.

Lhyfe claims the production facility for renewable hydrogen connected directly to a wind farm is the first of its kind in the world and is now looking for partners to grow its technology.

