IRENA and Hydrogen Council partner to advance green hydrogen across energy system

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Hydrogen Council, a global CEO coalition, has partnered to jointly advance green hydrogen across the energy system and contribute to net zero goals globally.

The Partnership Agreement marks a new milestone in the history of collaboration between the two organisations and combines IRENA’s renewable energy expertise and the Hydrogen Council’s diverse network of more than 120 member companies across the entire hydrogen value chain.

They will exchange knowledge, best practice and data particularly on cost and volumes for electrolysers, policy frameworks, market design, certification systems and technical and safety standards.

Francesco La Camera, IRENA’s Director-General said: “IRENA’s World Energy Transitions Outlook makes it clear that we have to urgently step-up action on all fronts of the energy transition to achieve our climate and sustainable development goals.

“Green hydrogen is a critical pillar for decarbonising energy systems. With today’s agreement we will significantly increase knowledge exchange and international co-operation and co-ordinated action in this space.”

Daryl Wilson, Executive Director of the Hydrogen Council added: “We are united by a shared vision for hydrogen as the enabler for faster and greater integration of renewable capacity, as well as greater cost-efficiency and optimisation at energy system level.

“The Council’s Hydrogen, Scaling Up report shows the key role of clean hydrogen produced through different low carbon pathways in delivering deep decarbonisation while providing the necessary flexibility and resilience for our energy systems. Public-private collaboration with partners such as IRENA is critical to making this profound transformation happen. We look forward to this next chapter of our partnership and accelerating the transition to net zero together.”