Tesla batteries to bring more renewables to West Sussex grid

Electricity distributor UK Power Networks (UKPN) has connected a massive battery energy storage facility to the grid in Burgess Hill, West Sussex.

The system, which was developed by Harmony Energy and Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), accommodates around 28 Tesla Megapack lithium-ion batteries and covers an area of the same size as a football pitch.

The battery energy storage site is designed to store and release up to 34MW of energy.

Saadat Hussain, Connections Project Manager at UKPN, said: “The next decade is set to be a transformative time for the electricity sector as we progress towards achieving net zero as a country.

“We look forward to playing a key role in connecting more renewable energy and electricity storage sites like this one to our electricity networks.”