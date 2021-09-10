Google launches free ‘green’ training for SMEs

Google has launched a new free training programme for SMEs that want to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions from their operations.

The training follows a partnership of the tech giant with the sustainability and net zero certification group Planet Mark.

The scheme is designed to help small businesses understand small practical steps that they can follow to decarbonise – from using paperless billing and Cloud-enabled technology, to renewable energy.

The training will be offered through the Google Digital Garage and companies who complete the course are encouraged to make a commitment to going net zero.

Ronan Harris, Managing Director of Google UK, said: “Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy. By focusing on their climate impact they can play a critical role in helping the UK to reach its climate goals and show leadership on a topic their customers care deeply about.”

