Scotland announces £500k for climate schemes ahead of COP26

The Scottish Government is providing almost £500,000 of funding for communities across Scotland to take part in climate action projects ahead of the COP26 climate summit taking place in Glasgow in November.

The programme of climate change activity aims to engage communities in the journey to net zero and encourage them to take action, with climate festivals supporting local communities to plan and deliver their own events across Scotland.

Keep Scotland Beautiful and the Glasgow Science Centre will lead on the delivery of the programme, which will include activities for young people, schools and youth groups.

Michael Matheson, Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport said: “COP26 coming to Scotland is a unique opportunity to advance the society-wide transformation demanded by the climate crisis. That’s why we are determined to make sure the event reaches out far beyond the negotiations in Glasgow, into every community in the country.

“Scotland has made great progress in delivering its world-leading climate targets and is already over half way to net zero. To end our contribution to climate change within a generation, we will all need to play role. Our communities and young people will be at the heart of that action. This programme will help empower everyone to take action to tackle climate change – especially those that might have not previously engaged.”