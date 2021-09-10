UK to trial reusable packaging in its takeaways

Customers that order online food across the UK will soon have the chance to have their takeaway packaging returned for reuse.

It’s part of a trial organised by Just Eat and CLUBZERO that will offer customers a choice to opt in for reusable packaging when placing an order with a participating restaurant.

After their meal, consumers will either arrange for the packaging to be collected through an app or leave the items off at designated drop-off points.

According to official data, around 500 million plastic takeaway boxes are used by the UK takeaway industry every year and most of them end up in landfills.

The boxes that will be used on this trial are forecast to use up to 50% less carbon dioxide than plastic-coated boxes and are fully recyclable.

Robin Clark, Senior Director of Global Partnerships and Sustainability at Just Eat, said: “This trial will help us assess how best to roll the service out more widely so that with the support of both customers and restaurant partners, we can continue to tackle plastic pollution across the sector.”