Trio team up to bid for floating offshore wind in Norway

Three companies – RWE, NTE and Havfram – have teamed up to participate in the Norwegian Government’s tender process for floating offshore wind energy which will start later this year.

They have signed a collaboration agreement to bid in the tender process, with the firms bringing their complementary expertise as they seek to advance Norway’s energy transition.

RWE is conducting in-depth research and development work for floating offshore wind technology and investigating its potential in three joint ventures in Norway, the US and Spain, Havfram is a subsea and offshore wind contractor and has wide experience in planning and execution of complex offshore operations and NTE is one of the largest renewable energy producers in Norway.

The Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has designated a new area for new floating offshore wind – Utsira Nord, located around 30 kilometres off the coast of Norway, offering the opportunity to build up to 1.5GW of capacity.

It supports the government’s ambition to reduce Norway’s greenhouse gas emissions by 50% to 55% compared to 1990 levels by 2030, whilst promoting green growth.

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO Offshore Wind RWE Renewables said: “Utsira Nord is an excellent opportunity for us to develop a floating offshore wind project on an industrial scale with two strong Norwegian partners. In the field of floating offshore wind power, we are doing pioneering work at no less than three demonstration plants, including the TetraSpar Demonstrator which is being commissioned now at its site less than 20 kilometres from Utsira Nord.

“We will put the knowledge and experience we have gained in our pilot projects to work in Norway in the future.”