Academies and maintained schools offered £3.5m for heat decarbonisation plans

Up to 3.5 million of grant funding is being made available for academies and maintained schools to develop heat decarbonisation plans.

It is being provided under the second phase of the £15 million Public Sector Low Carbon Skills Fund (LCSF) and is now open for applications.

The LCSF is intended to support eligible public sector bodies by helping to cover the costs for the resources needed to create a “robust and effective” project application.

This may require surveys, feasibility studies and consultancy to identify and develop potential projects, such as building retrofits, low carbon heat generation and enabling works for future heat decarbonisation.

As the public sector accounts for around 2% of all UK emissions and the built environment accounts for around 40%, the government believes it is crucial for the public sector to show leadership and make a contribution to the delivery of net zero by reducing its emissions – and in particular its direct emissions, which arise predominantly as a result of heating. It adds a starting point in decarbonising is to have in place a heat decarbonisation plan, which demonstrates how an organisation will reduce its emissions.

Successful applications are required to complete their heat decarbonisation plans before 31st March 2022.

Salix Finance is the delivery body managing the fund on behalf of BEIS.