Sussex Uni partners with GWEC to support global wind sector development

The University of Sussex in England has established a partnership with the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) to support the development of the wind energy sector and help the world achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

This makes the Sussex Energy Group (SEG) the first university-based research group to form a partnership with GWEC to share knowledge, undertake research on crucial topics and bring together the next generation to support the green energy transition.

The partnership includes annual work placements of the university’s Business School MSc Energy Policy students, study tours to key wind energy sites, data sharing and collaboration on joint research papers on policy priorities for the transition towards clean energy.

Ben Backwell, CEO at GWEC said: “The wind industry is one of the fastest growing sectors in the world and we need to urgently deploy significantly more wind power across the globe to address the climate emergency.

“Through this partnership, not only will we be able to increase GWEC’s policy research capabilities to address some of the most important topics in our sector today like permitting and the just transition but we will also have the opportunity to both educate and learn from the next generation of policy experts that will drive the clean energy transition.”

Sankara Cinthadiliaga is a current University of Sussex Business School MSc Energy Policy student and was selected as one of the participants of GWEC’s work placement programme in 2021.

She added: “I am finding this internship is valuable for me because I am getting the opportunity to broaden my network and in working with a wind energy expert, I am gaining valuable insights into processes in this industry.

“These gained insights will certainly be helpful if I choose to come back to work for the Indonesian government where I will be able to give helpful recommendations how to accelerate the deployment of wind energy in my country.”