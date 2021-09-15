New partnership pledges to build 65 ports for flying taxis and drones

UK startup Urban-Air Port has partnered with Hyundai Motor Group to build 65 electric urban-air ports worldwide to meet the increasing demand for autonomous airborne drones and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) passenger vehicles.

The facilities are designed as hubs for sustainable transport, including drones, eVTOLs, electric vehicles, buses and scooters.

In Spring next year, Coventry will become home to what is described as the world’s first electric urban-air port, named ‘Air One’.

Urban-Air Port has also unveiled plans to build nearly 200 electric air mobility hubs worldwide in the next five years to meet global demand.

Ricky Sandhu, Founder and Executive Chairman of Urban-Air Port, said: “Urban-Air Port will change the way we travel forever, unlocking clean urban air transport for everyone, improving connectivity in congested cities, cutting pollution and boosting productivity.”