Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Top Stories

New partnership pledges to build 65 ports for flying taxis and drones

The world’s first fully operational urban-air port will be unveiled in Coventry in Spring

The Big Zero report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 16 September 2021
Image: Urban-Air Port

UK startup Urban-Air Port has partnered with Hyundai Motor Group to build 65 electric urban-air ports worldwide to meet the increasing demand for autonomous airborne drones and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) passenger vehicles.

The facilities are designed as hubs for sustainable transport, including drones, eVTOLs, electric vehicles, buses and scooters.

In Spring next year, Coventry will become home to what is described as the world’s first electric urban-air port, named ‘Air One’.

Urban-Air Port has also unveiled plans to build nearly 200 electric air mobility hubs worldwide in the next five years to meet global demand.

Ricky Sandhu, Founder and Executive Chairman of Urban-Air Port, said: “Urban-Air Port will change the way we travel forever, unlocking clean urban air transport for everyone, improving connectivity in congested cities, cutting pollution and boosting productivity.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast